 MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2 Gets Brand-New Trailer That Sheds Some Light On The Game's Story
Check out the latest trailer for for Byking and Bandai Namco's upcoming My Hero One's Justice 2, which gives us a bunch of details about the game's main plot.

2/18/2020
My Hero One's Justice 2 is only a bit under a month away from releasing, bringing with it some classic 3-Vs-3 battles that feature some of the most popular characters from Kohei Horikoshi's populr My Hero Academia series of manga and anime.

In spite of the game having been announced just a bit over a year since the first My Hero One's Justice was released, My Hero One's Justice 2 is actually not just another cash grab — as this new title is actually adding a bunch of new characters, modes, and interesting gameplay mechanics to offer fans a new experience.

We do know a lot of details about this new 3-Vs-3 fighting game, but today Bandai Namco has shared a brand-new trailer for My Hero One's Justice 2, which has finally given us some interesting details about the upcoming title's main plot — —so be sure to check it out and let us know what you think about it!

Based on the smash hit MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime, in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2, players will create a team of three fighters from a huge roster of heroes and villains – facing off against rival teams of other players both offline and online, or versus the computer.

My Hero One's Justice 2 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC(Steam) on the 13th of March.
