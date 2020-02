MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2 Gets Brand-New Trailer That Sheds Some Light On The Game's Story

Check out the latest trailer for for Byking and Bandai Namco's upcoming My Hero One's Justice 2 , which gives us a bunch of details about the game's main plot.

Based on the smash hit MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime, in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2, players will create a team of three fighters from a huge roster of heroes and villains – facing off against rival teams of other players both offline and online, or versus the computer.

is only a bit under a month away from releasing, bringing with it some classic 3-Vs-3 battles that feature some of the most popular characters from Kohei Horikoshi's populr My Hero Academia series of manga and anime.In spite of the game having been announced just a bit over a year since the firstwas released,is actually not just another cash grab — as this new title is actually adding a bunch of new characters, modes, and interesting gameplay mechanics to offer fans a new experience.We do know a lot of details about this new 3-Vs-3 fighting game, but today Bandai Namco has shared a brand-new trailer for, which has finally given us some interesting details about the upcoming title's main plot — —so be sure to check it out and let us know what you think about it!Have a look:



My Hero One's Justice 2 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC(Steam) on the 13th of March.