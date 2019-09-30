MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2 Secures A 2020 Release; Bandai Namco Shares Teaser Trailer
Bandai Namco has released an official teaser trailer for My Hero One's Justice 2, which was recently announced and revealed to be in development for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC(Steam).
Bandai Namco has officially revealed that My Hero One's Justice 2 will become available for home consoles and PC in 2020, releasing a teaser trailer to keep fans excited.
The developer didn't reveal when the game was going to become available when they announced it last week, but today's teaser trailer narrows down the release window a little bit, as we now know that it is expected to launch at some point in 2020.
My Hero One's Justice 2's release date may be revealed sooner than later, as Bandai Namco also revealed that more information will be shared during this year's New York Comic Con, which actually begins this Thursday the 3rd of October throughout the 6th of October.
Check it out:
My Hero One's Justice 2 is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC(Steam) in 2020.
