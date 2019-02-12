MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2: Sir Nighteye Shown Off In New Screenshots; Game Confirmed To Release In March

Following the events of MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE, the story continues when MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2 releases on March 13, 2020! This new quirk-filled game will also include new playable character Sir Nighteye + a new sidekick feature.



Pre-Order #MHOJ2 today: https://t.co/rZV6ZUIQtu pic.twitter.com/Hp9KcP75pG