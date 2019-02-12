MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2: Sir Nighteye Shown Off In New Screenshots; Game Confirmed To Release In March
We have some great news for My Hero Academia fans who have been anticipating the release of My Hero one's Justice 2, as Bandai Namco has officially confirmed that the game will be releasing on the 13th of March in 2020.
Bandai Namco has shared a small batch of in-game screenshots for My Hero One's Justice 2 that gives us a look at Sir Nighteye; finally confirms release date for the game.
Last week we got information about the release in Japan, as well as confirmation that the developers were adding Sir Nighteye to the roster in My Hero One's Justice 2, although the information came from a scan of the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, so we didn't get a good look at the character.
Thankfully, Bandai Namco has released a small batch of in-game screenshots for My Hero One's Justice 2, which gives us a good look at Sir Nighteye in action. The developer also reveals that pre-orders for the game are currently available at their official website.
Take a look:
Based on the smash hit MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime, in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2, players will create a team of three fighters from a huge roster of heroes and villains – facing off against rival teams of other players both offline and online, or versus the computer.
My Hero One's Justice 2 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC(Steam) on the 13th of March in 2020.
