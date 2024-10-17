ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Release Window May Have Just Been Revealed

Anticipation is building towards the release of One-Punch Man Season 3. J.C. Staff has still yet to announce a premiere window for the anime's eagerly awaited third season, but with each passing month, we are seemingly getting closer.

Seeing as how we are already in mid-October, a 2024 release is pretty much off the table. But if you recall, there was a rumor that the season could be delayed in 2025. That's looking more likely now, but just in case you were skeptical, we've got what looks like a bit of confirmation from someone actually involved with the anime.

Confirmation comes in a roundabout way through social media where Anime Tsumi shared a post that said One-Punch Man Season 3 is planned for a 2025 release. J.C. Staff couldn't directly confirm the information; however, the post was retweeted by One-Punch Man artist Yusuke Murata.

YUSUKE MURATA SENSEI RETWEETED OUR TWEET! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/gBW25oRRuU — Anime Tsumi (@AnimeTsumi) October 17, 2024

For anyone who has been following the news on One-Punch Man Season 3, this probably isn't a complete shock. We've long speculated that the series would arrive next year. The fact that Yusuke Murata retweeted this just feels like an affirmation. Of course, until J.C. Staff makes the announcement, nothing is official.

One-Punch Man Season 3, first announced in August 2022, is currently in production at J.C. Staff, the same studio that produced the second season. A teaser trailer for Season 3 was shared seven months ago, but there hasn't been much else besides monthly illustrations released as part of the Hero Visual Project.

The latest poster image was of Child Emperor. It was the eighth visual released as part of the project, following artwork that highlighted Saitama, Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Silver Fang, King, Terrible Tornado, and Atomic Samurai. There's speculation that there may be a few more characters highlighted in the Hero Visual Project, which would take us into early 2025 at which point we could get a proper trailer and perhaps a release date announcement. This would align perfectly with a Spring 2025 release as rumored.

The One-Punch Man anime series is an adaptation of the popular manga written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, which itself is based on the original webcomic by ONE. The series debuted in 2015 and was followed by a second season in 2019. The synopsis reads:

Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of "special training," hes become so strong that he's practically invincible. In fact, he's too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association. One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of Hero Association executive as a hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a "human monster" who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association hideout.

As always, keep it tuned to Anime Mojo while we await an official announcement.