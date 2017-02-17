POKEMON GO Will Add 80 NEW Generation Two Pokemon To Their Roster This Week!
Niantic Games announced that 80 brand new Pokemon are on there way to the smash hit mobile game Pokemon GO. Yes, the Pokemon GO craze has died down in the past 6 months, but there is still plenty to get excited about in the game. After all, if it gets yourself and the kids out of the house, right? The latest Pokemon are from the Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver video games.
Niantic isn't stopping at new Pokemon either. There will be new gameplay mechanics for gamers, including new gameplay, new evolution items, two new Berries, and expanded outfit and accessory options for their Trainer avatars.
About Pokemon Go:
With the latest Pokémon GO game update, new Pokémon evolution options will give players the ability to use new Evolution items to evolve their Pokémon into ones that were originally discovered in the Johto region. While catching Pokémon, Trainers can use two new Berries—the Nanab Berry, which slows a Pokémon’s movements, and the Pinap Berry, which doubles the amount of Candy received if the next catch attempt succeeds. Trainers will also be able to customize their avatar’s appearance with a new selection of hats, shirts, pants, and other items. Additional items will be available for purchase from the in-game Pokémon GO
