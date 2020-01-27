POKÉMON GO: 2020 Lunar New Year Event Causes A Shift In Eggs and Raids - Here's What To Expect
Niantic rolled out the 2020 Lunar New Year event on Friday and although it initially was met with some trouble as certain fans weren't receiving some bonuses, it seems to be in proper working shape now. The event continues until Friday, February 3rd, and during this time Trainers will notice a large uptick in the number of red-colored creatures appearing in the game.
Trainers began receiving the bonuses from this year's Lunar New Year Event in Niantic's Pokémon Go over the weekend with some minor bugs. Now that things are properly running, here is what you can expect!
A shake-up regarding which creatures are hatching from eggs reflects the Lunar event, and also which Pokémon are in which Tier Raids. With a little help from Pokémon Go Hub, we've compiled a list of the 7km eggs which have been effected by the current event as well as a breakdown by tier of the raid make-up.
You can see the list of current 7km egg hatches with marks for those that can be hatched in their shiny form. Almost all of the hatchable creatures are red Pokémon, such as Vulpix, Magikarp, Wurmple, etc. Check out the helpful image below courtesy of Pokémon Go Hub!
In addition, Raid Battles have also been effected by the current 2020 Lunar New Year event in Pokémon Go. It is important to note that among the Tier 5 Bosses Latios and Latias are listed, but they won't last for the entire event, they were only included for a weekend event.
Both Dwebble and Venipede are recent additions to the game and easy to beat Tier 1 Bosses right now, so trainers will want to grab them to gather enough candy for their respective evolutions.
Check out the full list of Raid Bosses currently available with another set of images below thanks to Pokémon Go Hub!
Which feature of the Lunar New Year 2020 Event are you most excited about? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
And in the meantime, have you tried the new Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature yet? Your Pokémon companion can now join you on the map bringing along a bevy of features such as feeding your friend and having them join you when capturing.
Check out the full trailer for the Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature in below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
