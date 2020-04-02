POKÉMON GO - Rhyhorn Wipes The Floor With The Competition In The Voting For February Community Day
February's Community Day Event is the beginning of Niantic's experimentations in Pokémon Go this year. Every other Community Day up until now has featured a creature that was chosen by Niantic, but this time the power was placed in the hands of the players. In addition to this experiment, Niantic is also testing two others in the upcoming month called the Pokémon Spotlight Hour and the Mystery Bonus Hour - but more on those later.
Trainers who frequent Niantic's Pokémon Go were presented with a treat this weekend when given the opportunity to vote for the upcoming Community Day Event Pokémon, marking a first for the mobile game!
Trainers who headed out to play the game on Saturday certainly noticed upon spinning Pokéstops that the main focus of the Field Research Tasks that day was to allow players the opportunity to vote. Four Kanto Region options were available for this first voting period, with Vulpix, Rhyhorn, Dratini, and Machop all on the docket.
Vulpix is a popular one - with two possibilities considering there are two forms - one for the Kanto and one for the Alola Region, each spouting separate types but both boasting beauty. Machop has been a fan-favorite since day one, and Dratini eventually evolves into Dragonite who is as strong as it is majestic, but the winner here was Rhyhorn.
It's likely that players were excited to pile up on Rhyhorn candy so that they can evolve their creature into the powerful Rhyperior which can be a formidable opponent in battle. Evolving this creature during the February Community Day on February 22nd will allow your Rhyperior to learn the exclusive move Rock Wrecker. The event will take place between 11 and 2 in the Northern Hemisphere and between e and 6 in the Southern Hemisphere.
Other bonuses on this day include Trainers 3x Catch Stardust and the possibility to capture a shiny variant of Rhyhorn so make sure to keep your eyes peeled and utilize any Star Pieces you might have been saving up!
Do you think you're going to head out for Pokémon Go's February Community Day event? Take to the comments to let us know what you think!
