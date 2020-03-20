POKÉMON: TWILIGHT WINGS - EXCLUSIVE Interview With Tommy Voice Actress Morgan Berry

Pokémon may be one of the longest running series -- in terms of both anime and video games -- but nothing is stopping the franchise from releasing other shows that explore the world of pocket monsters in the meantime. While it may not be a full-on show, there is a new miniseries called Pokémon: Twilight Wings that explores the most recent region introduced to the franchise.

Pokémon: Twilight Wings will span over seven episodes, three of which have already been released. All of the episodes release on Youtube, which means they are free to watch for fans and easily accessible. As a matter of fact, we included all three at the bottom of this article, so keep that in mind.

One of the actresses who lends their voice to the miniseries is Morgan Berry, who voices Tommy, a friend of protagonist John. Berry is best known for her voice acting work in shows and games such as My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Super, Borderlands 3, and soon to be Food Wars. We were lucky enough to chat with Berry and we spoke about the new miniseries and Pokémon in general. Check out what she had to say for yourself below!

Joe: You seem excited to be voicing Tommy in Pokemon: Twilight Wings. As a member of the generation that grew up alongside the Pokemon franchise, what is it like to join something you've seen grow for the past two decades?



Morgan Berry: It is such an honor for me to be a part of the Pokemon franchise. Pokemon was the first anime that I ever watched as a kid and was one of my first obsessions as a child. I remember rushing home from school every day to watch Pokemon because I loved it so much.



Joe: Pokemon: Twilight Wings features the Galar Region from Pokemon Sword and Shield. Have you had time to play either of these titles yet, and if so, which starter did you pick?



Morgan Berry: I did! I played Pokemon Sword and of course I chose Scorbunny because I always pick the fire starters.



Joe: Of all of the Pokemon games, which was your favorite to play growing up?



Morgan Berry: I think I would have to say Pokemon Red, and obviously I started with Charmander, since he’s a fire starter.



Joe: Is there anything else you would like to share with our readers about what is to come for you in the future?



Morgan Berry: It was recently announced that I’ll be joining Food Wars as Rindo Kobayashi. That will be very exciting so my fans can look forward to that!



Fans interested in learning more about Morgan Berry and her roles can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @TheMorganBerry. In the meantime, check out the first three episodes of Pokémon: Twilight Wings below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Dreams, realities, and challenges collide in Pokémon: Twilight Wings, a seven-episode limited animated series set in the vibrant Galar region! John is a young boy who’s been hospital-bound from an early age. Ever since he saw his first Pokémon battle on TV, he’s been a big fan of Champion Leon—and he’s dreamed of watching one of Leon’s matches in a stadium. Could a visit from Chairman Rose pave the way for his dreams to come true?