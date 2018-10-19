THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: REVIVAL OF THE COMMANDMENTS Is Available on Netflix

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments is finally available on Netflix in all its glory. If you've yet to watch this series, then now is your chance.

The Seven Deadly Sins is one of the best anime series we’ve watched in recent years, so you can imagine our happiness when we found out season 2 is now airing on Netflix. If you’re a fan, then it’s time to pick up whatever device you have and feast your eyes on this masterpiece.

We recommend watching this anime when there’s a lot of time to waste because it deserves to be binged rather than watching one or a few episodes per day. That’s not going to cut it, old friend, so get yourself under control.

Now, the second season is called The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments, and there are 24 episodes to run through. Additionally, fans can watch episodes in English subtitles or Japanese dub as the two main favorites.

There are other dubs available, but nothing in English at this time, unfortunately for some.

Before the rise of Season 2, Netflix aired an OVA that only lasted for four episodes. It was fun, but it left us wanting more and happily, Netflix delivered the blessings.

We should point out that while The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments is now available on Netflix, the series originally aired in Japan from January to June of this year. However, since you’re likely a Netflix subscriber, chances are you’ve yet to watch the entire season.

What is the season all about?

Well, Season 2 is all about Meliodas and the other Deadly Sins and their task to protect the Liones Kingdom. You see, several powerful demons have escaped from their prison, and they want to destroy the Kingdom.

We won’t fully go into what the Ten Commandments want, but we’ll share more in the upcoming review. Still, we can say for certain that Season 2 is a blast, for the most part, so yes, there’s a lot to enjoy here.