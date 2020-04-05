YU-GI-OH SEVENS Anime Series Production Has Been Suspended

Another anime from out of Japan has been halted due to the Novel Coronavirus. The anime in question is Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens, and we are certain it will not be the last.

By now we should all know about the state of emergency the Japanese government declared upon the country. This move will affect many, and that includes the anime industry as several shows have suspended production.

One of the newest to go down that route is no other but Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens. The official Twitter account of the anime made the announcement not too long ago stating production has been halted. Not only that, but there are plans to rebroadcast the series from the first episode.

"We have decided to halt anime production in order to produce the program safely against the spread of the coronavirus infection. As a result, rebroadcast will begin from the next broadcast (TV Tokyo network on May 9, BS TV Tokyo on May 15)."

Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens, at the moment, is not too far in, so there are quite a lot of episodes that have yet to complete production. We can’t be certain when this hiatus will come to an end since it all depends on how quickly Japan can get control of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Until the return of this series, there are several new anime shows that are streaming right now, so go give them your support. We can only hope everything gets back to normal before the end of 2020.