KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE & KIRAMAGER: Both Films Announce Delay Due To COVID-19

While the series may be returning, both Kamen Rider Zero-One and the Kiramager films have been forced to delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hit the jump to learn more about the recent news.

In the past few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way that the world operates. For regular businesses, some have forced to close or change their sales strategy entirely. For other companies such as production and publications, many projects have been forced to go on a hiatus, delaying projects for months or even a full year.

One of the countries that have felt the effects of this the most is Japan. Since the virus affected the country, multiple films and manga/anime series have been forced to go on a delay or a hiatus. While some series have been able to return promptly, others are still waiting to get back into the swing of things.

Most recently, the Tokusatsu series Kamen Rider Zero-One and Mashin Sentai Kiramager have revealed that they will be able to film new episodes of their respective series. News has even come out that the shows have fairly solid ideas of when new episodes will air!

With the return of the TV shows, however, the films slated to release for each series have been forced to go on a hiatus, as the disease is still in the country. As of now, the status of the film's release is not clear, but with the shows filming again, the larger productions could come sooner rather than later.

With the films delayed, at least new episodes will be coming to keep fans entertained. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments, and don't forget to check out the new teaser for the films below!





The Kiramager and Kamen Rider films will announce the new release dates on the film's official Twitter accounts!