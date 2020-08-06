KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE & KIRAMAGER: Both Tokusatsu Series Finally Release Dates For New Episodes

With the announcement that the Tokusatsu series, Kamen Rider Zero-One and Kiramager , would be allowed to resume filming; new episode dates were a matter of time. Hit the jump for the new release dates!

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a dastardly knack for forcing many various projects across the world to put plans on hold. Whether it is a small business or large productions, multiple dates and release dates have been pushed back or canceled. However, as countries try to get back to a new normal, many projects are beginning to enter production again.

In the 1970s, Japan saw the genesis of Kamen Rider and Super Sentai. Both series involve ordinary people who have the ability to access a great power that gives the user an amazingly powerful, and colorful armor. The heroes use these suits and weapons to defeat monsters and aliens that occasionally grow to massive heights, thus forcing the heroes to activate giant mecha and take the battle to a whole new level.

Since their releases almost 40 years ago, the franchises have made it a tradition in Japan, to have multiple series with different themes and iterations. Most recently, Kamen Rider-Zero is ushering in a new Reiwa era, for the series. Mashin Sentai Kiramager is the most recent sentai series that utilizes the themes of vehicles and crystals.

Both series released before the COVID-19 pandemic yet were forced to stop the production of new episodes. However, after the announcement that production can continue, release dates have been revealed for new episodes!

Production continuing meant that filming had to take place with updated safety guidelines. The guidelines have paid off as now, Kamen Rider Zero-One is returning with the episode, "What Created MetsuboJinrai.net?" And Kiramager is returning with "Toki ga Kururi to." Both series will be premiering this month!

It looks like the Tokusatsu series are back and in a big way! However, does this mean that more productions could return as well? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!

A princess from a land of jewelry and Kiramai Stones comes to Earth in search of people with a “shining spirit” called Kiramental, a source of outstanding charm and talent. She seeks them out to make them into warriors to defend Earth from an evil army.

Initially turning down the position as his dream is to make people smile, Aruto changes his mind when a rampant HumaGear, or Magia, threatens an amusement park; taking the hidden Zero-One Driver from Presidential Secretary Is in order to transform into Kamen Rider Zero-One.



Mashin Sentai Kiramager and Kamen Rider-Zero are set to return on June 21st!