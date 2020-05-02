POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID Is Now What The Developers Envisioned, After Massive Update Releases

With a huge amount of new content and two new seasons now available, Battle for the Grid is basically a different game than it was when it was launched. For example, at launch the game had only:



- 9 playable characters



- 6 arenas



- 3 Megazords (Ultras)



- Only online PvP



Here is what’s been added since launch:



- 9 more playable characters



- 3 new arenas



- 1 new Megazord (Ultras)



- Story Mode



- Voiceover by original cast



- Crossplay and cross-progression across PS4, Switch, Xbox, and PC



- Direct Match & Online Lobbies



- Season One and Season Two content