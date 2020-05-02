POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID Is Now What The Developers Envisioned, After Massive Update Releases

It is no secret that when Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid was released, fans of the long-running series were a it disappointed with the game. It wasn't that there was anything wrong with it gameplaywise, it was the fact that the game just didn't have enough content to meet fan expectations.
Developer nWay, however, has done a fantastic job adding a lot of content to the game, in order to make Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid one of the best fighting games out there; so far, they have been succeeding with flying colours. Every update brought new characters and stages for players to embrace the Morphin Grid.
Just today, a massive update for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid has been added, which — according to nWay co-founder and CEO Taehoon Kim — has finally made the game everything the developers had envisioned when it was first released in March of last year.
"We are proud to be able to offer POWER RANGERS: Battle of the Grid players more content and features over the past several months," revealed Kim via a press release.
"With the latest update, the game is now exactly what we had envisioned when we started creating the title knowing that players will enjoy all of the competitive features, immersive story-lines and wide range of characters and arenas that make the game one of the best fighting games available," Kim concluded.
The trailer for V2.0 of Power Rangers: Power for the Grid, as well as the update's lengthy patch notes will be posted down below, so don't forget to check them out and let us know what you think.
With a huge amount of new content and two new seasons now available, Battle for the Grid is basically a different game than it was when it was launched. For example, at launch the game had only:
- 9 playable characters
- 6 arenas
- 3 Megazords (Ultras)
- Only online PvP
Here is what’s been added since launch:
- 9 more playable characters
- 3 new arenas
- 1 new Megazord (Ultras)
- Story Mode
- Voiceover by original cast
- Crossplay and cross-progression across PS4, Switch, Xbox, and PC
- Direct Match & Online Lobbies
- Season One and Season Two content
Take a look:
For over 25 years Power Rangers has been one of the most popular franchises in the world. As a perennial Top 10 NPD Action Brand, the globally renowned brand has spawned hit TV shows, movies, toys, comics, live entertainment and games.
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam.
