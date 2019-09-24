Season Pass 2 For POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID Reveals White Ranger And Anubis Cruger

The White Ranger and Anubis Cruger are the focus of this new trailer for Season Pass 2 of nWay's Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid . Check it out!

For over 25 years Power Rangers has been one of the most popular franchises in the world. As a perennial Top 10 NPD Action Brand, the globally renowned brand has spawned hit TV shows, movies, toys, comics, live entertainment and games.

Developer nWay has released a new trailer for the Season Pass 2 of theirfighting game, revealing a couple of iconic characters like Tommy Oliver's White Ranger and Anubis Cruger.Season Pass 2 forwill be adding Anubis Cruger this month and a character skin for Tommy Oliver as the White Ranger, as well as adding Eric Meyers and Dai Shi — both of which will become available in October and November, respectively.Players will also be getting Space Patrol Delta as a brand-new fighting arena and the Delta Squad Megazord ultra so, without further ado, check out the trailer for theSeason Pass 2.It is also worth mentioning players who haven't purchased the Season Pass 2 can also purchase all three new fighters separately for $5.99USD across all available platforms.Take a look:



Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam.