Season Pass 2 For POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID Reveals White Ranger And Anubis Cruger
Developer nWay has released a new trailer for the Season Pass 2 of their Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid fighting game, revealing a couple of iconic characters like Tommy Oliver's White Ranger and Anubis Cruger.
The White Ranger and Anubis Cruger are the focus of this new trailer for Season Pass 2 of nWay's Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid. Check it out!
Season Pass 2 for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will be adding Anubis Cruger this month and a character skin for Tommy Oliver as the White Ranger, as well as adding Eric Meyers and Dai Shi — both of which will become available in October and November, respectively.
Players will also be getting Space Patrol Delta as a brand-new fighting arena and the Delta Squad Megazord ultra so, without further ado, check out the trailer for the Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Season Pass 2.
It is also worth mentioning players who haven't purchased the Season Pass 2 can also purchase all three new fighters separately for $5.99USD across all available platforms.
Take a look:
For over 25 years Power Rangers has been one of the most popular franchises in the world. As a perennial Top 10 NPD Action Brand, the globally renowned brand has spawned hit TV shows, movies, toys, comics, live entertainment and games.
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam.
