Gameplay Trailer Drops For UFO GRENDIZER: THE FEAST OF THE WOLVES

The gameplay trailer for UFO Robot Grendizer - The Feast of the Wolves has been officially released by French publisher Microids, ahead of the game's November 14 multiplatform drop.

With the trusty pilot Umon Daisuke at the controls, players will be able to pilot the iconic giant robot Grendizer. Grenidizer will be able to transform from its instantly recognizable robot form to the equally recognizable UFO ship form, a classic feature for the game. The UFO Robot Grendizer - The Feast of the Wolves video game is an adaptation of the UFO Robot Grendizer franchise, combining multiple game types within the game itself.

Along with the exciting drop announcement, Microids also released a new gameplay trailer for fans to check out. Watch it now to get see what you can expect with the game's upcoming drop!

UFO Robot Grendizer - The Feast of the Wolves Official Gameplay Trailer

Learn more about the game's storyling below:

After Planet Fleed is destroyed by the Empire of Vega, Daisuke takes refuge on our planet. Taken in and adopted by Genzo Umon, he lives at the Shirakaba Farm. While Vega’s invasion of Earth is imminent, Daisuke will defend the planet Earth with the help of Grendizer, the titanic robot hidden deep inside Genzo Umon’s observatory. With the help of Kôji Kabuto, the prince of Planet Fleed will constantly repel Vegas’ attacks and fight his terrible robots, the Monstronefs, which were sent to destroy him. Play as Umon Daisuke and his colossal robot while fighting in epic battles with multiple gameplays: Piloting the Spazer (flying module where Grendizer is housed), vertical shoot-them-up in the Kôji Kabuto’s TFO, and 3rd person action/combat by controlling Grendizer. Use his iconic and devastating attacks to destroy the terrifying Monstronefs and save the Earth.

UFO Robot Grendizer - The Feast of the Wolves is expected to drop on the following gaming platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on November 14. The Switch edition of the game is expected to launch at a later date, sometime in 2024 - we'll keep you updated as more information on its launch is released. In the meantime, let us know in the comments which platform you will be playing UFO Robot Grendizer - The Feast of the Wolves on!

