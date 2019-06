A Bunch Of Screenshots For Bandai Namco's ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Have Been Recently Released

Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft have released some in-game screenshots for the recently announced One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows 3v3 fighting video game. Check it out!

Aside from Mumen (obviously), who would you pick on your team to face off against Dragon and God threats?



The Hero Association needs you in ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODYS KNOWS, the first #OnePunchMan game coming to PS4, Xbox 1 and PC Digital. pic.twitter.com/x5KGcHnyOn — BANDAI NAMCO EU (@BandaiNamcoEU) June 26, 2019

Will you fight for justice? Get ready to play as "Demon Cyborg" Genos in ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS.



Follow the link to watch the Announcement Trailer: https://t.co/LPp7vlGDrj pic.twitter.com/P8iHrqJb0d — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 26, 2019































ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS is an action fighting game set in a universe where threats are daily occurrences and heroes the sole hope against annihilation. Saitama the main protagonist, is a hero that can obliterate even the strongest foes with a single punch, a situation that bother him to no end.

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC soon.