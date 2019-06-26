A Bunch Of Screenshots For Bandai Namco's ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Have Been Recently Released
Announced just yesterday by Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft, One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is an upcoming 3v3 fighting game based on One's acclaimed One Punch Man series; expected to release for home consoles and PC soon.
Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft have released some in-game screenshots for the recently announced One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows 3v3 fighting video game. Check it out!
In the same vein of Spike Chunsoft's Jump Force, the upcoming One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will also see players choosing 3 characters to engage in some fast-paced, and action-packed 3v3 matches.
Not much has been revealed about the game, other than the first confirmed fighters that are already part of the roster in One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows — and today Bandai Namco has released a batch of screenshots that give us a better look at these fighters.
Take a look:
ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS is an action fighting game set in a universe where threats are daily occurrences and heroes the sole hope against annihilation. Saitama the main protagonist, is a hero that can obliterate even the strongest foes with a single punch, a situation that bother him to no end.
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC soon.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]