A POKÉMON SWORD & SHIELD-Focused Presentation Will Be Streamed Next Week, As Announced By Nintendo
A Pokémon-focused Nintendo Direct has been recently revealed by Nintendo, which is set to stream next week and is expected to give us even more information about the highly anticipated Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.
Mark your calendars, as Nintendo recently revealed that they will be streaming a Pokémon Direct, which aims to share some new information on the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.
This Pokémon Direct will be streaming on Wednesday the 5th of June at 6AM Pacific Time, just a week before this year's E3 — so it is likely that we'll be getting an official release date, and maybe even get to see the game in action during the E3.
Since Nintendo had previously announced that during this year's E3 they will only be focusing on previously announced games and titles that will be released this year, it is very likely that Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield could also end up being playable at their booth, so this is definitely exciting news for fans of the long-running Pocket Monster series.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be available for the Nintendo Switch in 2019.
