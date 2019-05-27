A POKÉMON SWORD & SHIELD-Focused Presentation Will Be Streamed Next Week, As Announced By Nintendo

Tune in on June 5 at 6 a.m. PT for roughly 15 minutes of new information on #PokemonSwordShield for #NintendoSwitch in a livestreamed Pokémon Direct presentation. https://t.co/d1Xx3bDbhq pic.twitter.com/sNypwrc09d

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.