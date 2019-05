A POKÉMON SWORD & SHIELD-Focused Presentation Will Be Streamed Next Week, As Announced By Nintendo

Mark your calendars, as Nintendo recently revealed that they will be streaming a Pokémon Direct, which aims to share some new information on the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield .

Tune in on June 5 at 6 a.m. PT for roughly 15 minutes of new information on #PokemonSwordShield for #NintendoSwitch in a livestreamed Pokémon Direct presentation.https://t.co/d1Xx3bDbhq pic.twitter.com/sNypwrc09d — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 27, 2019

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.

A Pokémon-focused Nintendo Direct has been recently revealed by Nintendo, which is set to stream next week and is expected to give us even more information about the highly anticipatedandThis Pokémon Direct will be streaming on, just a week before this year's E3 — so it is likely that we'll be getting an official release date, and maybe even get to see the game in action during the E3.Since Nintendo had previously announced that during this year's E3 they will only be focusing on previously announced games and titles that will be released this year, it is very likely thatandcould also end up being playable at their booth, so this is definitely exciting news for fans of the long-running Pocket Monster series.



Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be available for the Nintendo Switch in 2019.