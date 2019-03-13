ATTACK ON TITAN 2: FINAL BATTLE Game Trailer Streamed

After the positive reception of the last Attack On Titan game; a trailer has been unveiled for its forthcoming sequel expansion. Hit the jump to check it out!

The original Attack on Titan 2 released on current gen consoles last year with rave reception. Now KOEI Tecmo is setting up for a sequel expansion and a rerelease of its sequel gamer to add many new characters and missions that mirror the anime's third season. A trailer has revealed that shows off this latest addition that can be seen below!







The game will now feature over 40 characters and new weapons, including the thunder spear, and episodes that expand the story even further. The player can now also form squads and take land backfrom the titans in Wall Reclamation mode. Included with all of these extrafeatures is an improved ODM gear that will allow the player to fight enemies mid air! Excited for the new game or upgrade pack? Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle will release in Japan on July 4th and in Europe and North America on July 5th, on all majoor consoles and PC/Steam.

