Bandai Namco Has Officially Announced The Open Beta Test For JUMP FORCE Starting Next Week

Publisher Bandai Nacmo has announced that all PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will have an opportunity to test their Jump Force video game ahead of its upcoming launch from January 18 to 20, 2019...

Bandai Namco just announced that the Jump Force open beta will be hosted from January 18 to 20, 2019, giving all PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players a unique chance to test the upcoming title ahead of its launch (on February 15). During the beta, you will play online as one of 17 characters: Monkey D. Luffy, Himura Kenshin, Vegeta, Frieza, Blackbeard, Younger Toguro, Hisoka, Gon, Sasuke, Pegasus Seiya, Goku, Roronoa Zoro, Yusuke Urameshi, Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Kenshiro, and Naruto.Jump Force is all about pitting two teams of three against each other in sprawling 3D arenas. In the beta, you will battle other players on five stages: Mexico, Namek, Matterhorn, Hong Kong, and New York. At launch, Jump Force will be featuring some iconic locations like the aforementioned Namek from Dragon Ball Z, Konoha Village from Naruto, and even Rurouni Kenshin's Kamiya Dojo.While Jump Force might fulfil every anime fan's dream to see some of their favorite characters battling each other in one bigger than life crossover, Bandai will also be letting you build your very own fighter from scratch using a variety of aesthetic options and later customize them the way you like.Be sure to take a look at the Jump Force open beta gameplay sessions and roster down below:

Session #1 – January 18 from 7:00 a.m. ET to 10:00 a.m. ET

Session #2 – January 19 from 12:00 a.m. ET to 3:00 a.m. ET

Session #3 – January 19 from 11:00 a.m. ET to 2:00 p.m. ET

Session #4 – January 20 from 3:00 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET

The Open Beta Test of #JumpForce is coming!

Get ready to play online versus with 17 Characters on 5 stages from 18th to 20th of January. #Unite2fight pic.twitter.com/NiqvUd1P2q — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) 10 stycznia 2019

Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.

Jump Force will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15, 2019.