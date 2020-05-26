Bandai Namco Reveals That CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS Will Be Releasing In August

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions finally gets an official release date, as Bandai namco announces that the arcade football title will be launching in August.

Bandai Namco has got some great news for Captain Tsubasa fans who have been anticipating Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions to launch, as the developer has revealed that the arcade style football game will become available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on the 28th of August.

The good news don't end there, as Bandai Namco has also unveiled Legend, Champions, and Collector's special editions for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, and they definitely promise to be worth your hard-earned money.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Champions and Collector's editions include pretty much the same collectibles — namely a physical copye of the game, steelbook, embroidered badges, customised, jersey and rainbow laminated cards, to name a few — but it is the Legends edition the one that takes the cake.

Bandai Namco revealed that they have partnered up with René Pierre Billard & Baby Foot to produce a fully customised foeotball table to take things to the next level, and actually play some proper foosball games with your friends.

Pre-orders for each of these special editions, as well as the standard edition of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions are currently open; at least, that's what Bandai Namco has mentioned. Unfortunately, none of the links to the pre-orders currently work — but they will be available via Bandai Namco's official website for the game .

[EU Exclusive] Tackle any challenge like a pro in and out of #CaptainTsubasa: Rise Of New Champions with the Legends Edition, which includes a customised jersey, an exclusive figure and a fully customised football table by @babyfootrp! ➡ https://t.co/zxJReE2Vrk



More Editions 👇 pic.twitter.com/92Y3QuRSC2 — Captain Tsubasa: Rise Of New Champions (@CptTsubasaRONC) May 26, 2020

The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects! Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas. The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game!

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on the 28th of August.