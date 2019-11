BERSERK Has Collaborated With BLACK DESERT ONLINE In New Crossover Event

A few days ago the new crossover event ofwithofficially went live! Kakao Games and Pearl Abyss worked together with Kentaro Miura'smanga to crossover it's world into theMMORPG. The in game event will run from November 20th to December 4th!There is a total of 9 new quests that have been added as part of the crossover event! The new-themed questline will introduce a two characters from themanga, Skullknight as well as Nosferatu Zodd. The questline will end in a confrontation with Nosferatu Zodd. There will also be a version of Zodd who appears as a much more powerful field boss in the game! Check out how they look in game from the images below:There are also 3 sets of armor that players can purchase during the event! The packages also come with bonus goodies as well! Check them out down below:What are your thoughts on the event? Are you a fan ofor do you play? Let us know what your thoughts are by leaving a comment down below and stay tuned for more news!