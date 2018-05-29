BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS New Game Ad Reveals Pre-Order Bonuses

Bandai Namco Entertainment has started a new commercial for the video game Black Clover: Quartet Knights. Hit the jump to check it out now!

Yesterday Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a new commercial for their upcoming video game Black Clover: Quartet Knights. The commerical reveals the game's pre-order bonuses as well as previews Da-iCE's theme song "Limits." Check it out down below:







As shown in the video above, those who pre-order the game will receive a download code adding young Yami as a playable character, and a "Black Asta" skin.



The game's playable characters so far include Asta, Yuno, Noelle Silva, Mimosa Vermillion, Gauche Adlai, Magna Swing, Luck Voltia, Yami Sukehiro, young Yami Sukehiro, Vanessa Enoteca, and an original female character named Karuna. The character listings on the game's official website has placeholders for seven more characters, but the website has not yet announced who will fill those spots.



What are your thoughts on the ad? Are you excited for a Black Clover video game? Which character will you play as? Let us know your answers by leaving them in the comments down below!

