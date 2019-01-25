BLAZBLUE: CROSS TAG BATTLE Is HItting Arcades In Japan
Developer Arc System Works has announced via its website that the 2D fighting game BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will be hitting arcades in Japan this spring season. The developer announced a location test in Tokyo, Taito Station, Phoedra Osu in Aichi and Taito Station Nippombashi in Osaka. The test will run for two days on February 9 and 10.
This new arcade version is the new version of the game which contains balance adjustments. The developer states that "long-awaited new character additions" will be implemented as well. This new arcade will see the version 1.5 in action and will later hit the PC and consoles, after the arcade launches in Japan.
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is developed by Arc System Works and published by PQube. It originally hit the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on May 31st 2018. The title has been nominated for the The Game Award for Best Fighting Game.
THE COLLISION IS INEVITABLE! THE IMPACT WILL BE UNAVOIDABLE! Cross over between 4 different universes! Play as characters from the BlazBlue, Persona, Under Night In-Birth, and (for the first time ever in a fighting game), RWBY series!
