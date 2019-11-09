BORDERLANDS 3 Game Director Wants To See An Anime Adaptation Of The Popular Video Game Series
The third mainline Borderlands video game will be releasing in just a few days. The director of Borderlands 3 recently told VG247 that himself and Gearbox Software have discussed the future of the franchise and the possibility of it expanding beyond games.
According to, the director of Borderlands 3, Gearbox Software recently considered an anime adaptation of the popular video game franchise. Find out more...
Lionsgate are already working on a live-action movie adaptation of the popular video game franchise. However, director Paul Sage wants to see an anime adaptation. “We were talking the other day about, would it be a good, almost like an anime type thing? You know, somebody brought up ‘Love, Death & Robots’ to me. And I was like, oh hell yeah! That’d be a lot of fun."
"I’d love to see things like that, honestly. We’ll see what the future holds. I mean, hopefully, people love the game. And hopefully, they love all the source material and they want to do that.” Sage then suggested another idea for how the franchise could expand, though, this one was a little more outlandish. Thankfully, a Borderlands anime is a lot more likely to be made than what follows.
“A Borderlands theme park… Yes! I’ll take a Borderlands theme park! I’m trying to think of what would be the most obvious ride that you would have… would it be Claptrap’s Cave? You know, when I was a kid, I used to go to Six Flags all the time, and going into the cave was always so fun. And the log ride. So yeah, I’d totally dig something like that."
