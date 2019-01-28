Boruto Uzumaki And Dai From DRAGON QUEST Are Introduced In This New JUMP FORCE Trailer
Bandai Nacmo has released yet another gameplay trailer for their upcoming fighting extravaganza Jump Force, this time officially introducing us to two brand new warriors – the child of Masashi Kishimoto's mind and Naruto – Boruto and Dai from the Dragon Quest: The Adventures of Dai manga.
At its core, Jump Force is all about pitting two teams of three against each other in sprawling 3D arenas. While playing as famous manga and anime characters will be encouraged, nothing will stop you from creating your very own in-game avatar using all-new customization tools SoulCalibur VI-style.
The cast of Jump Force is expanding on a daily basis and currently includes famous heroes such as Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto), Cell, Piccolo, Vegeta, Goku, Future Trunks, & Frieza (Dragon Ball), Zoro, Sanji, Boa Hancock, Blackbeard & Sabo (One Piece), Ichigo, Rukia, Aizen (Bleach), Yugi Muto (Yu-Gi-Oh), Gon, Hisoka, Kurapika, Killua (Hunter X Hunter), Ryo Saeba (City Hunter), Kenshiro (Fist of the North Star), Pegasus Seiya & Dragon Shiryu from Saint Seiya, Makoto Shishio and Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin), Asta (Black Clover), and Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia).
Jump Force is almost here, so be sure to check out its latest action-packed gameplay trailer below:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15, 2019.
