Build-A-Bear Officially Reveals New Plush Toy Based On The SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie
The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie recently arrived in theatres — on February 14th. Ben Schwartz stars as the voice of the titular speedster, Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden plays Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter plays Maddie Wachowski, and Jeff Fowler serves as director.
Shortly after Sonic the Hedgehog's arrival in theatres, Build-A-Bear Workshop unveiled their new plush toy based on the video game movie. Hit the jump to check it out...
Shortly after the film's arrival in theatres, Build-A-Bear Workshop unveiled their new plush toy based on Sonic the Hedgehog himself. You can tell that it's specifically based on the film's iteration of the character as it features two seperate eyes rather than a conjoined pair. The new stuffed animal costs $29.99 and £21.50 in the United States and United Kingdom respectively.
It's available in online stores in both the US and UK but seems to only be available in physical stores in North America. As well as Sonic himself, there's also new Build-A-Bear accessories based on the film such as a T-shirt, onesie, golden rings, and pair of red shoes.
Check out the promotional images below (via Gamefragger):
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
