Capcom Announces New Demo For The RESIDENT EVIL 2 Remake; Time Limit Has Been Removed
Capcom has announced that they have brought back the Resident Evil 2 demo for players to try out the game, except this time they have completely removed the 30-minute time limit; giving players the chance to explore the Raccoon City Police Department at their leisure.
Great news for Resident Evil fans, as Capcom has revealed that they have removed the time limit on the demo for the Resident Evil 2 remake.
What's even more interesting is the fact that the new demo for Resident Evil 2 now features a Resident Evil 3 easter egg; one that has Nemesis — the third game's main antagonist — screaming the name "S.T.A.R.S.", and that can be triggered by walking outside of the station.
This Nemesis easter egg is not present in the full version of the Resident Evil 2 remake, and it has likely been added as a nice reference now that Capcom has officially announced that a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is in the works; adding this easter egg, regardless of the recently announced remake, would've still been a nice touch, though.
With the announcement of the Resident Evil 2 demo, Capcom also released a very short trailer to let everyone know that this new demo is currently available for players to download, so be sure to check it out down below.
Take a look:
The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.
Resident Evil 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(Steam).
