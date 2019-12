Capcom Announces New Demo For The RESIDENT EVIL 2 Remake; Time Limit Has Been Removed

The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.

Resident Evil 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(Steam).

Capcom has announced that they have brought back thedemo for players to try out the game, except this time they have completely removed the 30-minute time limit; giving players the chance to explore the Raccoon City Police Department at their leisure.What's even more interesting is the fact that the new demo fornow features aeaster egg; one that has Nemesis — the third game's main antagonist — screaming the name "S.T.A.R.S.", and that can be triggered by walking outside of the station.This Nemesis easter egg is not present in the full version of theremake, and it has likely been added as a nice reference now that Capcom has officially announced that a remake ofis in the works; adding this easter egg, regardless of the recently announced remake, would've still been a nice touch, though.With the announcement of thedemo, Capcom also released a very short trailer to let everyone know that this new demo is currently available for players to download, so be sure to check it out down below.Take a look: