 Capcom Announces New Demo For The RESIDENT EVIL 2 Remake; Time Limit Has Been Removed
Great news for Resident Evil fans, as Capcom has revealed that they have removed the time limit on the demo for the Resident Evil 2 remake.

Josh Berger | 12/13/2019
Capcom has announced that they have brought back the Resident Evil 2 demo for players to try out the game, except this time they have completely removed the 30-minute time limit; giving players the chance to explore the Raccoon City Police Department at their leisure.

What's even more interesting is the fact that the new demo for Resident Evil 2 now features a Resident Evil 3 easter egg; one that has Nemesis — the third game's main antagonist — screaming the name "S.T.A.R.S.", and that can be triggered by walking outside of the station.

This Nemesis easter egg is not present in the full version of the Resident Evil 2 remake, and it has likely been added as a nice reference now that Capcom has officially announced that a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is in the works; adding this easter egg, regardless of the recently announced remake, would've still been a nice touch, though.

With the announcement of the Resident Evil 2 demo, Capcom also released a very short trailer to let everyone know that this new demo is currently available for players to download, so be sure to check it out down below.

The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.

Resident Evil 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(Steam).
