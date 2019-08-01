Capcom Has Officially Announced The Upcoming RESIDENT EVIL 2: REMAKE “1-Shot” Demo
Capcom has officially confirmed yesterday’s reports, as the Resident Evil 2: Remake “1-Shot” demo will be out in just a few days on January 11th. Unlike the aforementioned leaks, the demo won't be an Xbox One exclusive, as it's also coming to PlayStation 4 and Steam. In that trail, you will face the hungry undead as police officer Leon S. Kennedy in the supposedly safe Raccoon City Police Department.
Similar to the demo that Capcom had at various events since the game was first announced at E3 2018, you’ll be able to explore the R.P.D. the way you like, but you’ll be on a time limit and once thirty minutes are up, so is your demo. Fortunately, you can continue even if you die, or if you complete the mission objective, but you can’t turn back the clock and you won’t be getting back the time you lost.
According to a Capcom press release, you’ll get to see a brand-new trailer exclusive to the demo when it’s done, giving you another taste of what to expect from Resident Evil 2: Remake in just a few weeks.
Just like in the original, the player will control three equally important protagonists - Claire Redfield, the sister of former S.T.A.R.S. member Chris Redfield, Leon Kennedy, a federal agent for the D.S.O., and Ada Wong, a spy for Umbrella's rival company who is sent to recover a sample of the G-virus.
The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.
Resident Evil 2 will return reimagined for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 25, 2019.
