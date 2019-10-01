Capcom Is Thinking About Adding A Fourth Playable DEVIL MAY CRY V Character Via DLC
According to Devil May Cry 5 V Director Hideaki Itsuno, the upcoming slasher video game will be the longest entry in Capcom's long-running series, as internal playtests in the development team suggest that the title would be roughly 15 hours long. It's definitely good news for fans of DMC, as it doesn't look like that estimated runtime has been unnecessarily stretched to achieve a longer playtime.
In Devil May Cry V, the player will have a chance to control three playable characters - Dante, Nero, and V, but Capcom might be thinking about adding a fourth hero after the title's upcoming launch...
In DMCV, you will have a chance to experience the story from the perspectives of three unique characters – the series' beloved protagonist Dante, his young and impetuous business partner Nero, and debuting in the famous slasher franchise mysterious anti-hero known as V. Itsuno's latest comments seem to be hinting at a possibility that the number might increase after DMCV's launch.
Director Itsuno said in an interview with Japanese website Gameshot that the decision is ultimately up to player demand as Capcom is thinking about adding a fourth character down the line.
The producer has recently announced that the second DMCV demo is coming on February 7th, finally giving all PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam players a chance to check out the game ahead of its March release. The first trail version was focused on Nero making his way through a city beset by the hellish hordes to kill Goliath, a large humanoid beast with horns and four red eyes on his head.
A new demonic invasion has begun with the seeds of a demon tree being sown in Red Grave City. Now fully equipped with his trusty Red Queen and Blue Rose, and a new arsenal of rad robot hands thanks to his partner Nico, Nero must rise up to this new impossible task. With such insane amount of energy and destruction emanating from this surprise invasion, the stage is now set for the latest chapter of the “Sons of Sparda” saga.
Devil May Cry 5 is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC March 8, 2019.
