CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPION - Yoichi Takahashi Has A Special Message For The Fans
Yoichi Takahashi, Captain Tsubasa series creator, shared today a special message for fans of the series after Bandai Namco and Tamsoft announced that a brand-new video game based on the popular series was currently being developed for home consoles and PC.
Although the announcement trailer for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Challengers wasn't too long, it did show off a lot of gameplay that gives players, as well as fans of the Captain Tsubasa series, a pretty good idea of what to expect from this new title, and Takahashi's message does agree with what was shown in the trailer.
In his message, Takahasi says that he believes players will enjoy playing Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Challengers — especially since the game's arcade-style gameplay will make it a game that will be easy to pick up and enjoyed with their friends.
Give it a watch:
The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects! Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas. The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game!
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2020.
