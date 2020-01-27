CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS - Gameplay Video Shows Off How Gloriously Over The Top The Game Is
Bandai Namco and developer Tamsoft announced last week that they were teaming up to develop a video game based on Yoichi Takahashi's Captain Tsubasa series of manga and anime; simply titled Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions.
Gameplay for the recently announced Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions has made its way online, and it looks like these matches will be no walk in the park.
According to the developers, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is an arcade-style football game that allows players to easily pick up the game and play with their friends, but other than the announcement trailer we didn't really have any gameplay videos to get a better idea of what the game would actualyl play like.
Thankfully, and thanks to the people over at GameSpot, we now have a tad over eight minutes of gameplay for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, which shows off some of the game's arcade-style gameplay, and shows off some over the top shots like the ones seen in the anime.
Check it out:
The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects! Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas. The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game!
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2020.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]