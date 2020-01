CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS - Gameplay Video Shows Off How Gloriously Over The Top The Game Is

Gameplay for the recently announced Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions has made its way online, and it looks like these matches will be no walk in the park.

The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects! Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas. The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game!

Bandai Namco and developer Tamsoft announced last week that they were teaming up to develop a video game based on Yoichi Takahashi'sseries of manga and anime; simply titledAccording to the developers,is an arcade-style football game that allows players to easily pick up the game and play with their friends, but other than the announcement trailer we didn't really have any gameplay videos to get a better idea of what the game would actualyl play like.Thankfully, and thanks to the people over at GameSpot, we now have a tad over eight minutes of gameplay for, which shows off some of the game's arcade-style gameplay, and shows off some over the top shots like the ones seen in the anime.Check it out:



Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2020.