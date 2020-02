CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS Gets An Extended, And Exciting Story Trailer

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions gets an extended story trailer, which introduces us to some of the main characters, and reveals some of the game's plot points.

The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects! Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas. The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game!

Announced in January by Bandai Namco and developer Tamsoft,is the first game based on the Captain Tsubasa series to be released here in the West; on home consoles and PC, at least, since there's actually a game for mobile devices that made it here.Still, the Captain Tsubasa is pretty much an unknown series here in Western countries, but more in particular in North America — which is actually one of the reasons whywas only supposed to release in South America, at first.Bandai Namco and Tamsoft have really done a great job introducingto North American audiences, releasing a bunch of trailers that show off the over-the-top nature of this arcade-style football game, as well as introducing players to some of its main characters.Today, the developers have released an extended story trailer for the, in order to have players get a little bit more familiar with the characters and their motivations, so be sure to check it out down below and let us know what you think in the comments section below.Check it out:



Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2020.