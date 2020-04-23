CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS - New Trailer Introduces Us To The German Junior Youth Team

Bandai Namco has released a brand-new trailer for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions , which introduces players to the German Junior Youth team.

In January of this year, Bandai Namco surprised fans of the Captain Tsubasa series by announcing that they had teamed up with Tamsoft, and that they were currently working on a new arcade-style footbal/soccer game: Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champion.

Since the announcement, the developers have made sure to show off pretty much everything Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions has to offer, and the game does look like it will end up becoming something very special for both fans of the series and newcomers, as it isn't just your regular football game.

Captain Tsubasa fans know just how over the top the series is, and all of those dramatic moments have been perfectly recreated in the upcoming title — which is exactly what makes Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions stand out from other sport titles; think of a Dragon Ball Z-meets-sports kind of game and you wouldn't be too far off.

Today Bandai Namco has delighted us with yet another trailer for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, introducing us to some of the most skilled players from the German Junior Youth team — including Deuter Müller, the team's goalkeeper who is also known as the Steel Giant.

Check it out:

The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects! Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas. The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game!

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2020.