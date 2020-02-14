CASTLEVANIA: Netflix Releases An Electrifying First Trailer For Season 3

The first trailer for the third season of Netflix's Castlevania anime series unleashes sizzling vampire-slaying action as the absence of Dracula has led to chaos being unleashed across the land.

Think of this as our bloody valentine to you, Castlevania is back for season three on March 5th! pic.twitter.com/2F13YIykFn — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 14, 2020

ABOUT CASTLEVANIA (TV SERIES)

Famed comic book scribe Warren Ellis began writing the project in 2007 and worked with Konami's Castlevania producer Koji "Iga" Igarashi.

Though the plot loosely follows 1989's Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse, the art style takes its inspiration from the work Ayami Kojima did for the 1997 PlayStation video game, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. The show is also similar to the anime film Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust, as a number of Studio Madhouse freelancers who worked on that project were hired for Netflix's new Castlevania project.

Ellis cautioned previously that season 2 is where he began to deviate from the original story in Dracula's Curse.

The series was produced by a number of animation studios, including Frederator Studios, Powerhouse Animation Studios, Shankar Animation, Project 51 Production and Mua Films. Each episode consisted of 23-25 minutes.

Just last week, we received a new poster for Netflix's third season of its Castlevania anime and now, we have a very intriguing debut trailer to scrutinize until the new season is released on March 5. While there's a ton of action within the trailer, not much is given away regarding the plot.Carmila is back and seems determined to section-off the last remaining vestiges of humanity for her own personal use. But the question is from what? It appears that other supernatural forces have arisen in the power-vacuum created by Dracula's death, leaving humans caught in the crossfire and on the verge of extinction. Luckily, Alucard, Sypha and Trevor are still around to fight back against the citizens of the night.Castlevania's ten-episode season 3 will drop all of its episodes on March 5th.