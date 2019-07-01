CATHERINE: FULL BODY Has An Announcement Coming On January 10

Developer Studio Zero's upcoming PS4 and PS Vita game, Catherine: Full Body , is teasing an announcement coming on January 10. Here are the details on the tease.

Publisher and developer Atlus went to Twitter and states that an announcement is coming on January 10. The tweet says that an announcement regarding the title, which has been saved up until now, will be revealed and fans should look forward to it.

Vincent Brooks (played by Koichi Yamadera) is our protagonist in this game, he must choose between one of the three Catherines. The game will take you through various scenarios where your choice on the action taken will change up the game's route. Different choices meaning different endings.

A code with access to Joker will be part of the first few copies of the game in Japan. The character will be a DLC that can be purchased later. Vincent Brooks (played by Koichi Yamadera) is our protagonist in this game, he must choose between one of the three Catherines. The game will take you through various scenarios where your choice on the action taken will change up the game's route. Different choices meaning different endings.

SEGA describes the game as having "action puzzle". There will be various sequences where moving ahead will only be possible if you solve the problem in front of you. The game will be out on February 14, 2019 on Japan and has a 2019 release date for North America.