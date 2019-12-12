Check Out The Awesome Opening Movie For Spike Chunsoft's ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS

Spike Chunsoft's One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is a few months away from releasing, and today Bandai Namco has released the game's opening movie to help fans cope with the waiting.

ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS is an action fighting game set in a universe where threats are daily occurrences and heroes the sole hope against annihilation. Saitama the main protagonist, is a hero that can obliterate even the strongest foes with a single punch, a situation that bother him to no end.

, Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's upcoming 3-vs-3 fighting game, is only a few months away from releasing; becoming available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on theFrom what we've seen from the trailers that the developer has released,already looks like it will be a fun game to play — especially since players will get the chance to create their own avatar and join the fight, while also being able to play as Saitama and other powerful heroes.If there's some of you, One Punch Man fans out there, who simply cannot wait for the game to release, Bandai Namco has got you covered — as they have released a brand-new trailer that gives us a look at the game's opening movie.As if that wasn't enough, this new trailer foralso treats us to the game's awesome main theme composed by JAM Project — the band that fans will immediately recognise as the one that composed the music for the anime.Check it out:



One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 28th of February in 2020.