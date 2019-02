Check Out This Extended Multiplayer Trailer For Marvelous And Bandai Namco's GOD EATER 3

The latest trailer for God Eater 3 focuses on the game's multiplayer mode, which allows players to team up with up to 7 of their friends and take down powerful Aragami together.

All of sudden, unknown life forms called “Oracle cells” begin their uncontrolled consumption of all life on Earth. Their ravenous appetite “devour” and remarkable adaptability earn them first dread, then awe, and finally the name “Aragami.” In the face of an enemy completely immune to conventional weapons, urban civilization collapses, and each day humanity is driven further and further toward extinction.

Marvelous First Studio and Bandai Namco'swill finally be releasing for the PlayStation 4 and PC in a couple of days — on the, to be precise — and players will be taken back to series' post-apocalyptic world and take down god-like creatures to survive.The latest trailer foroffers us an extended view at the game's multiplayer mode, which allows players to team up with up to 7 other people, forge their own battle system, and defeat a plethora of Aragami in exciting Time Limit and Assault Modes.As if being joined by other players wasn't enough,will also allow players to transform their weapons to suit their play style better — making each fight as dynamic as they please and allowing them to adapt to any kind of situation when fighting Aragami.Take a look:



God Eater 3 will be available for the PlayStation 4 and PC on the 8th of February.