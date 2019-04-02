Check Out This New Character Card For JUMP FORCE, Which Focuses On Gaara Of The Sand
Only a few games have managed to build up as much hype as Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's have managed to build for their upcoming fighting game: Jump Force. While there have been other fighting games that play in a similar style, namely the Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm series, it is Jump Force's crossover nature that sets this game apart from others in the genre.
The Kazekage, Gaara of the Sand, gets the spotlight in action-packed Character Card for Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsfot's highly anticipated crossover fighting game: Jump Force.
Jump Force is bringing together characters from some of the most popular manga/anime series; from Dragon Ball, Naruto, and One Piece to some other, slightly more niche series like Saint Seiya, Fist of the North Star, and Rurouni Kenshin — not to mention some slightly newer ones like Black Clover and My Hero Academia; giving players a lot of characters to choose from.
The roster in Jump Force started out as pretty bare bones but, as more series joined the crossover foghting game, now features over 40 playable fighters — with Death Note's Light Yagami and Ryuk making an appearance as non-playable characters.
A few weeks ago, Bandai Namco revealed that Naruto series' Gaara of the Sand was also going to be joining the roster in Jump Force, and the developer has recently shared a new Character Card introducing us to the Kazekage, as well as showing off some of the Jutsu's he'll be using to help prevent the Universe from destruction.
Take a look:
Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.
Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.
