Check Out This New Poster For The Upcoming, Live-Action SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie
Sonic the Hedgehog will be racing onto theatres screens for the first time (if you don't count his brief cameo appearances in Wreck-It Ralph) in just over a month — on February 14th. The Jeff Fowler-directed flick stars Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Masden, and Tika Sumpter — the former two play the titular speedster and Dr. Robotnik respectively.
Ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog's debut in theatres on February 14th, Paramount Spain has released a new poster for the upcoming, live-action video game movie. Check it out...
The movie features a new character design for the iconic video game character. However, fans weren't too fond of it at first. Back when the first trailer was released, there was such a backlash against Sonic's look that Paramount Pictures delayed the film in order to fix it. Thankfully, now the character design is a lot more palatable.
You can get a good, new look at Sonic the Hedgehog's new design on a new poster that Paramount Spain recently shared. The titular character can been seen sporting and iconic, cross-armed pose. The poster makes for a good phone wallpaper if you're particularly looking forward to the movie. Check it out below (via Gamefragger):
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
