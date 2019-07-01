Claire Redfield Faces The Licker In 20 Minutes Of Brand New RESIDENT EVIL 2: REMAKE Footage
Considering that Capcom has hired a true army of developers that includes a massive 800-strong team to remake Resident Evil 2 (to show you the scope of the upcoming title, about 600 developers worked on Resident Evil 6, as the original was made by less than 50 people), it probably shouldn't be surprising that Resident Evil 2 looks absolutely gorgeous, and you can see it for yourself down below.
In Capcom's Resident Evil 2: Remake, you will have a chance to relive the sad story of Raccoon City's fall, and this latest footage (in 4K!) proves that the Japanese company is not pulling any punches...
Yes, Resident Evil 2: Remake is almost here, which means that Capcom will be releasing new promotional materials for the game on a daily basis from now on. Thanks to YouTube channel Shirrako, we have a chance to take a closer look at nearly 20 minutes of pure gameplay from the upcoming horror video game that spotlights the fight with the disgusting Licker and one unstoppable Mister X.
Just like in the original, the player will control three equally important protagonists - Claire Redfield, the younger sister of former S.T.A.R.S. member Chris Redfield, Leon Kennedy, a federal agent for the D.S.O., and Ada Wong, a spy for Umbrella's rival company who is sent to recover a sample of the deadly G-virus. Be sure to check out the latest RE2: Remake gameplay footage (in stunning 4K and 60FPS!):
The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.
Resident Evil 2 will return reimagined for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 25, 2019.
