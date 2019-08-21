CODE VEIN Gets Brand-New Trailer And A Release Date For The Game's Demo
We have great news for those anticipating Code Vein, Bandai Namco's long-awaited Souls-like title, as the developer has revealed that the game will be getting a playable demo ahead of its release.
Bandai Namco has revealed that the highly anticipated Code Vein will be getting a playable demo for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; brand-new trailer also released!
According to the information shared by Bandai Namco, the Code Vein demo will become available on the 3rd of September for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which is just a few weeks prior to the game's official launch on the 27th of September.
Alongside the Code Vein demo announcement, Bandai Namco also released a brand-new trailer for Code Vein, which gives us a good look at some of the action-packed battles that players will have to endure when the game finally becomes available.
Check it out:
In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity’s past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood.
Code Vein will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 27th of September.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]