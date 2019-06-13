CODE VEIN Receives September 27 Release Date from BANDAI NAMCO
Code Vein, originally expected to release around the same time last year, is finally forthcoming and the trailer looks dope as hell. With a promised opening cinematic by ufotable (Tales of Zestiria the X, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba), and a manga-adapted spinoff by Kotoni Shiroishi titled Code Vein - Memory Echoes, fans have no shortage of things to look forward to, and back at, ahead of this release.
CODE VEIN which was delayed last year is set to hit the US and Europe on September 27, finally catching up to its promotional extras released in 2018.
In addition to an official release date, Bandai Namco Entertainment also dropped this:
Bandai Namco's official summary of Code Vein reads like this:
"In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prospertiy, are now lifeless graves of humanity's past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the cetner of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thrist for blood. Give into the bloodlust fully and risk becoming one of the Lost, fiendish ghouls devoid of any remaining humanity. Wandering aimlessly in search of blood, the Lost will stop at nothing to satisfy their hunger. Team up and embark on a journey to the ends of hell to unlock your past and escape your living nightmare in Code Vein."
Gamers can grab their copy on September 27, on PS4, XBOX One and PC!
