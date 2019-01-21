Copy Other Jutsu As Kakashi Hatake, JUMP FORCE's Newest Fighter

The legendary copy ninja, Kakashi Hatake, will be bringing his large range of ninjutsu to the JUMP FORCE battle. Unite to fight with your favorite shinobi! #JUMPFORCE releases on February 15 so pre-order today: https://t.co/2aJpkIOzL5 pic.twitter.com/accrIrYSzq

For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind.