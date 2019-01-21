Copy Other Jutsu As Kakashi Hatake, JUMP FORCE's Newest Fighter
The official Bandai Namco US Twitter account has revealed Kakashi Hatake as the latest addition to the Jump Force playable roster. Kakashi of the Sharingan can be seen in four pictures shared by the company. The pictures include him reading his favorite book and jumping into action.
Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force, has revealed Kakashi Hatake as the latest fighter joining the roster of playable characters. Here are the pictures.
Kakashi is seen wearing his classic garments from the manga/anime, the Konohagakura Jonin outfit. The action pictures have him use his famous lightning style Jutsu and attack his opponent with thunderous blue moves. We can even see a little bit of his Sharingan in one of the images.
Bandai does not specify if one of the pictures is his ultimate move. The fourth picture has Kakashi pull out a big explosion, it looks more powerful than his other images. What do you think a good final or secret technique for Kakashi would be? As soon as more footage pops up, we will let you know.
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind.
Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is also making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force hits the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on February 15, 2019
