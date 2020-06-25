CYBERPUNK 2077: EDGERUNNERS Is Studio Trigger's Brand-New Anime Series Set In The World Of CYBERPUNK 2077

CD Projekt RED and Studio Trigger have partnered up to work on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners , a brand-new anime series set in the world of the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 .

CD Projekt RED announced earlier today that they are currently working on a brand-new anime series called Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and that this series is expected to begin streaming on Netflix at a yet-to-be-determined date in 2022.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be set in the same universe of the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, although it will be introducing a street kid who tries to survive in this world in which technology and body modifications are the city's bread and butter — which prompts him to become an edgerunner.

As a spin-off series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will still be taking place in the same city as Cyberpunk 2077, albeit on a completely different area; further expanding the world that CD Projekt RED has created for the video game.

As revealed by the announcement, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is being produced by Kill la Kill's Studio Trigger, consists of 10 episodes that will be directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi, and will feature character designs by Yoh Yoshinari.

While the information about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was scarce, considering that we are still 2 years away from it becoming available, we will have to keep our eyes peeled for more information about this brand-new anime series. In the meantime, be sure to check out the announcement video down below, and see what the developers have to say about this new project.

Take a look:

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is expected to begin streaming on Netflix in 2022.