DAEMON X MACHINA: A Brand New Game Collab Reveals CODE GEASS

Daemon X Machina has a new DLC collaboration with the series, Code Geass. Hit the jump to check out the new trailer and upcoming DLC.

Mecha battle game Daemon X Machina has shown off one of its three new anime collaborations. Last week, Eureka Seven was the announced DLC for the game. Now, the second of those three has been revealed, with Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion. The new DLC will include the Lancelot for arsenal, Suzaku Kururugi for the outer suit and outer edit parts. A brand new reveal trailer was shown that can be seen below!







Excited for the new DLC? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual place! The new Code Geass set is now available for download on Daemon X Machina!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE