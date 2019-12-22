DEEMO 2 Video Game Is Set For A 2020 Release For Unknown Platforms

If you are a fan of the original Deemo of 2013, then chances are you'll be happy with the announcement of Deemo 2 for release next year.

A new Deemo game is in development in the form of Deemo 2. The first game was released on iOS and Android back in 2013, then after that, the developer, Rayark Games, released the same title on the PlayStation Vita in 2015, but only in Japan.

Two years later, Deemo got its release on the Nintendo Switch, and a new version that goes by the name, Deemo -Reborn, debuted on November 21 for virtual reality devices.

Fast forward a month, we get to talk about the release of the second game in the series, and no doubt it'll be a huge success.

A girl who fell from the skies and lost her past Deemo who plays the piano all alone in the world of the treehouse an accidental encounter between the two. The music flows as the fingers hit the piano keys. The start of a fairytale journey has begun... 'Before turning to leave, don't forget to say one last goodbye.'

The release date is likely some time in 2020, though right now, we cannot determine which platforms fans will get the chance to play it on.