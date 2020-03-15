DEMON SLAYER: New Action Game Slated For 2021 Announced
Koyoharu Gotouge's hit series, Demon Slayer, has already reached classic status to many fans of the series due to its simple, yet gripping story telling and the overall uniqueness of the property. The series began in 2016 and is running, with an anime that began in 2019 and will be getting a new movie to continue the story as well. Demon Slayer has crossed almost every form of media, that is typically crossed for a Shonen, except video games. However, it appears that that will soon be the case no longer.
Demon Slayer will be getting its own game for Playstation 4, in 2021! Hit the jump for all of the news on the upcoming game, so far!
Announced in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Aniplex has announced plans for a Demon Slayer video game to release on the Playstation in 2021! While no screenshots or developers have been announced, it has been said that a website will be open on Monday and the game promises that player will be able to go on many adventures with main character Tanjiro. Whether they will be stories from the manga remain to be seen.
Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments and get ready for what will most likely be an amazing game, for Demon Slayer, in 2021!
