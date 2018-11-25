DESTINY CONNECT Is a New RPG About Frozen Humans and Robots

Nippon Ichi Software is developing a new game known as Destiny Connect, and it's coming to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on February 28 of 2019.

If you’re a fan of the Xbox One, then you’re out of luck because the developer doesn’t have any plans at this time to release its game on that console. We’re guessing it might happen if it fails to sell as expected, but that’s a long shot.

In Destiny Connect, gamers will play as a 10-year-old girl known only as Shari who is seeking to unravel the mystery in regards to a crisis that has infected her world, Clocknee. She will travel across the lands and meet many people and machines in a bid to learn the truth.

We understand that in the year 2000, Shari is watching the New Year fireworks with her mother, but then soon after every person in the town of Clocknee became mysteriously frozen and replaced with robots.

No one is certain what took place and how to fix it, but Shari aims to break the code. Now, to find out what is truly going on, Shari chooses to team up with a robot named Isaac and her friend Pegureo, to travel back in time in a bid to fight against the person behind this mess.

From the images, you can tell that this is game that will have full 3D graphics, but what you do not know, is the fact that the gameplay is turn-based combat.

Gamers will have to upgrade Shari’s skill along with her teammates for them to properly take on a plethora of enemies.