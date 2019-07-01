DIABOLIK LOVERS CHAOS LINEAGE Switch Game Shares New Trailer

The upcoming visual novel developed by Rejet, Diabolik Lovers CHAOS LINEAGE, has released a new promotional video for its Nintendo Switch version. Here is more information.

The official Idea Factory YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.28-minute promotional video for the upcoming visual novel Diabolik Lovers CHAOS LINEAGE. The visual novel is developed by Rejet who adapts the drama CD series with the same name.



The promotional video introduces the characters from the visual novel as well as their voice actors, previews the opening theme BAD HOWLING by Daisuke Iwasaki and MIKOTO. There are various sequences from the visual novel but overall, the video does not spoil anything. The visual novel has a March 28 release date.



Satoi is returning to design characters and the novel has a 2019 release date. Idea Factory announced the visual novel's release back in the Otomate Party 2018 in Tokyo. The game is described as a "painful vampire love story that takes place in a "what-if" parallel world".



Studio ZEXCS adapted the CD into an anime in 2013 and its second season titled Diabolik Lovers More, Blood hit screens on September 2015. Crunchyroll has both seasons streaming in its site. Sentai Filmworks holds the North American license and has both seasons in English dub.







Diabolik Lovers CHAOS LINEAGE is out on March 28, 2019

