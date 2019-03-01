Don't Expect Any Surprise Disney Worlds, KINGDOM HEARTS III Co-Director Advises

According to the game's co-director, while the game won't feature any surprise Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts III will feature some gameplay surprises. Find out more...

The likes of Frozen, Tangled, Toy Story, Monsters Inc., and more have been plastered all over the marketing of Kingdom Hearts III. Before confirming that there won't be anymore Disney-centric ones, Yasue explained why the existing worlds were chosen: Kingdom Hearts III is less than a month away and some fans think the game still has some surprises hidden within it - not the least; a whole new world. However, Tai Yasue, the game's co-director recently toldthat there aren't any plans to unveil a Disney world which hasn't already been confirmed.The likes of Frozen, Tangled, Toy Story, Monsters Inc., and more have been plastered all over the marketing of Kingdom Hearts III. Before confirming that there won't be anymore Disney-centric ones, Yasue explained why the existing worlds were chosen:

There are a lot of good, logical reasons for picking new Disney properties, like appealing to a wider audience; but honestly, the main reason we picked new worlds such as Frozen and Tangled was because they excited us. In terms of gameplay, there’s a lot of unique and crazy things you can do with a snowman that keeps on talking after having his head removed from his body, or a princess with super long golden hair.

Though he doesn't deny surprise worlds which don't come under the Disney label, Yasue does confirm gameplay surprises rather than world-based surprises: “We’re not planning on revealing any surprise Disney worlds, but these new properties gave us a chance to come up with a lot of new and fresh ideas, that there will certain be a lot of surprises with the gameplay."



Kingdom Hearts III is set to release on January 29th, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.